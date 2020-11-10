Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Hold rating on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 76.4% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and Addus Homecare.

Cross Country Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.17, which is a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Based on Cross Country Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $194 million and GAAP net loss of $1.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $209 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.13 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCRN in relation to earlier this year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing. The Physician Staffing segment consists of certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment includes retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, and other healthcare professionals. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.