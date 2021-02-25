Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Hold rating on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 64.3% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Encompass Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cross Country Healthcare with a $11.38 average price target, representing a 0.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cross Country Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $194 million and GAAP net loss of $1.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $209 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.13 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing. The Physician Staffing segment consists of certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment includes retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, and other healthcare professionals. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.