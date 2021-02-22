Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 56.4% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Icf International, Sharps Compliance, and Kelly Services.

Cross Country Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50.

Based on Cross Country Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $194 million and GAAP net loss of $1.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $209 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.13 million.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing. The Physician Staffing segment consists of certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment includes retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, and other healthcare professionals. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.