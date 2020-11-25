Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke reiterated a Buy rating on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 56.5% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Heritage-Crystal Clean, Icf International, and Cra International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cross Country Healthcare with a $9.83 average price target, which is a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $10.00 price target.

Cross Country Healthcare’s market cap is currently $336.2M and has a P/E ratio of -14.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCRN in relation to earlier this year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing. The Physician Staffing segment consists of certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment includes retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, and other healthcare professionals. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.