Cronos Group (CRON) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Rahul Sarugaser from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cronos Group (CRON), with a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.96, close to its 52-week low of $5.14.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cronos Group with a $9.89 average price target, representing a 79.8% upside. In a report issued on February 20, PI Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$17.00 price target.

Cronos Group’s market cap is currently $1.83B and has a P/E ratio of 1.42. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.13.

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and sale of cannabis in federally legal jurisdictions, including Canada and Germany. Its portfolio includes Peace Naturals, Original BC (OGBC) and Whistler Medical Marijuana Company (WMMC). The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

