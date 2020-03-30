Cronos Group (CRON) Receives a Buy from MKM Partners

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Buy rating on Cronos Group (CRON) today and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.34, close to its 52-week low of $4.00.

Kirk has an average return of 6.0% when recommending Cronos Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is ranked #5213 out of 6213 analysts.

Cronos Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.23.

The company has a one-year high of $18.77 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, Cronos Group has an average volume of 8.95M.

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and sale of cannabis in federally legal jurisdictions, including Canada and Germany. Its portfolio includes Peace Naturals, Original BC (OGBC) and Whistler Medical Marijuana Company (WMMC). The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

