Cronos Group (CRON) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst W. Andrew Carter maintained a Hold rating on Cronos Group (CRON) on April 2 and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Carter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 44.0% success rate. Carter covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, and HEXO.

Cronos Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $5.87, which is a -49.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.75 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, Cronos Group has an average volume of 5.9M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRON in relation to earlier this year.

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and sale of cannabis in federally legal jurisdictions, including Canada and Germany. Its portfolio includes Peace Naturals, Original BC (OGBC) and Whistler Medical Marijuana Company (WMMC). The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

