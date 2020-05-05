Cronos Group (CRON) Gets a Buy Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Buy rating on Cronos Group (CRON) today and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.84, close to its 52-week low of $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.8% and a 40.4% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Craft Brewers Alliance, Constellation Brands, and Brown-Forman B.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cronos Group with a $6.62 average price target.

Cronos Group’s market cap is currently $2.04B and has a P/E ratio of 1.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.45.

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and sale of cannabis in federally legal jurisdictions, including Canada and Germany. Its portfolio includes Peace Naturals, Original BC (OGBC) and Whistler Medical Marijuana Company (WMMC). The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.