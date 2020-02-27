Crocs (CROX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Susquehanna and Piper Sandler gave Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Pivotal Research. Analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Crocs today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Foot Locker, Boot Barn, and Genesco.

Crocs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.20, implying a 59.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.79 and a one-year low of $17.53. Currently, Crocs has an average volume of 931.5K.

Crocs, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA).