Crocs (CROX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Pivotal Research and Piper Sandler gave Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Susquehanna. Analyst Sam Poser maintained a Buy rating on Crocs yesterday and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crocs with a $46.60 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.79 and a one-year low of $17.53. Currently, Crocs has an average volume of 1.06M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CROX in relation to earlier this year.

Crocs, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA).