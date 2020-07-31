Crocs (CROX) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.5% and a 39.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

Crocs has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.79 and a one-year low of $8.40. Currently, Crocs has an average volume of 1.2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CROX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in April 2020, Thomas Smach, a Director at CROX sold 40,000 shares for a total of $942,753.

Crocs, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America. The Asia Pacific segment includes the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The EMEA segment contains the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Europe, Russia, Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded by Scott Seamans, George B. Boedecker, Jr. and Lyndon V. Hanson III in 2002 and is headquartered in Niwot, CO.