Criteo SA (CRTO) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Brian Anderson- February 15, 2021, 7:05 AM EDT

Criteo SA (CRTO) received a Hold rating and a $33.00 price target from J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.11, close to its 52-week high of $35.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Anmuth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 72.3% success rate. Anmuth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Criteo SA with a $32.44 average price target, implying a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Criteo SA’s market cap is currently $1.87B and has a P/E ratio of 26.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.65.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include criteo shopper graph; criteo engine; publisher network; client platform; and product portfolio. The company was founded by Jean-Baptiste Rudelle, Franck Le Ouay, Pascal Gauthier, Laurent Quatrefages and Romain Niccoli on November 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts