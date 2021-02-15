Criteo SA (CRTO) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Criteo SA (CRTO) received a Hold rating and a $33.00 price target from J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.11, close to its 52-week high of $35.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Anmuth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 72.3% success rate. Anmuth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Criteo SA with a $32.44 average price target, implying a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Criteo SA’s market cap is currently $1.87B and has a P/E ratio of 26.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.65.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include criteo shopper graph; criteo engine; publisher network; client platform; and product portfolio. The company was founded by Jean-Baptiste Rudelle, Franck Le Ouay, Pascal Gauthier, Laurent Quatrefages and Romain Niccoli on November 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.