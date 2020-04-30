Criteo SA (CRTO) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

Carrie Williams- April 30, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon maintained a Buy rating on Criteo SA (CRTO) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Salmon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 68.3% success rate. Salmon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, Omnicom Group, and Walt Disney.

Criteo SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.03, implying a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Criteo SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $653 million and net profit of $42.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $670 million and had a net profit of $37.97 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include criteo shopper graph; criteo engine; publisher network; client platform; and product portfolio. The company was founded by Jean-Baptiste Rudelle, Franck Le Ouay, Pascal Gauthier, Laurent Quatrefages and Romain Niccoli on November 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts