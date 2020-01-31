Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Receives a Buy from Chardan Capital

In a report released yesterday, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 64.0% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.94.

The company has a one-year high of $74.00 and a one-year low of $29.34. Currently, Crispr Therapeutics AG has an average volume of 1.15M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRSP in relation to earlier this year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, and Shaun Patrick Foy in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.