Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After William Blair and Piper Sandler gave Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.8% and a 39.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.83, a 28.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $74.00 and a one-year low of $32.30. Currently, Crispr Therapeutics AG has an average volume of 967.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.