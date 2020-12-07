Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gets a Sell Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $147.54, close to its 52-week high of $151.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 55.5% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Crispr Therapeutics AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.25.

The company has a one-year high of $151.11 and a one-year low of $32.30. Currently, Crispr Therapeutics AG has an average volume of 965.9K.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.