Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.0% and a 64.9% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.42, implying a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $105.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $111.90 and a one-year low of $32.30. Currently, Crispr Therapeutics AG has an average volume of 956.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.