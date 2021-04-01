Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 47.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with a $30.00 average price target, a 94.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $503.1M and has a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.71.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly. It is also developing other oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for neuroendocrine tumors and hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease. The company was founded by R. Scott Struthers, Yun-Fei Zhu and Stephen F. Betz in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.