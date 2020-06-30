Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 53.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protagonist Therapeutics, Minerva Neurosciences, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.67 and a one-year low of $10.63. Currently, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 237.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly. It is also developing other oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for neuroendocrine tumors and hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease. The company was founded by R. Scott Struthers, Yun-Fei Zhu and Stephen F. Betz in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.