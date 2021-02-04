Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $496.8M and has a P/E ratio of -5.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.47.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRNX in relation to earlier this year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly. It is also developing other oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for neuroendocrine tumors and hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease. The company was founded by R. Scott Struthers, Yun-Fei Zhu and Stephen F. Betz in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.