Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with a $35.00 average price target, implying a 107.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, JonesTrading also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $321K and had a GAAP net loss of $14.55 million.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly. It is also developing other oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for neuroendocrine tumors and hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease. The company was founded by R. Scott Struthers, Yun-Fei Zhu and Stephen F. Betz in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

