CRH Medical (CRHM) Gets a Buy Rating from Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton analyst David Martin, PhD maintained a Buy rating on CRH Medical (CRHM) on March 13 and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.58, close to its 52-week low of $1.47.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 41.5% success rate. PhD covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Xenon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CRH Medical with a $8.55 average price target, representing a 338.5% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Beacon also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.43 and a one-year low of $1.47. Currently, CRH Medical has an average volume of 71.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRHM in relation to earlier this year.

CRH Medical Corp. engages in the provision of gastroenterologists with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It operates through the following business segments: Anesthesia Services, Product Sales, and Other. It also offers the CRH O’Regan System, which focuses on physician education, patient outcomes, and patient awareness.