Crew Energy (CWEGF) Receives a Sell from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Sell rating on Crew Energy (CWEGF) yesterday and set a price target of C$0.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.15, close to its 52-week low of $0.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Freehold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Crew Energy with a $0.37 average price target.

Based on Crew Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.47 million and GAAP net loss of $6.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $51.48 million and had a net profit of $18.77 million.

Crew Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focuses in the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.