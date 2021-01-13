Crew Energy (CWEGF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 11, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crew Energy (CWEGF), with a price target of C$0.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.53, close to its 52-week high of $0.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 49.2% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Crew Energy with a $0.52 average price target, which is a 0.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.60 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Crew Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.22 million and GAAP net loss of $21.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CWEGF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Crew Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focuses in the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.