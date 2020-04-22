Crew Energy (CWEGF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crew Energy (CWEGF), with a price target of C$0.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.16, close to its 52-week low of $0.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 41.2% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Crew Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.22, a 56.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.30 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.90 and a one-year low of $0.11. Currently, Crew Energy has an average volume of 58.6K.

Crew Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focuses in the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.