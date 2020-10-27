Crestwood Equity (CEQP) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst James Weston assigned a Buy rating to Crestwood Equity (CEQP) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston is ranked #6734 out of 7016 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crestwood Equity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.50.

Based on Crestwood Equity’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $353 million and GAAP net loss of $34.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $683 million and had a net profit of $214 million.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP owns and operates energy midstream infrastructure and engages in the natural gas liquids marketing, supply and logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services and processing, treating and compression services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays in North Dakota, West Virginia, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The Storage and Transportation segment includes COLT Hub, which is crude-by-rail terminal serving Bakken crude oil production. The Marketing, Supply and Logistics segment includes West Coast operations, supply and logistics operations, storage and terminals operations, crude oil and produced water trucking operations, and U.S. Salt, LLC. The company was founded on March 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.