Cresco Labs (CRLBF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

In a report issued on January 6, Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Cresco Labs (CRLBF), with a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.08, close to its 52-week high of $12.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 121.6% and a 90.0% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fire & Flower Holdings, Green Thumb Industries, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Cresco Labs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.46.

The company has a one-year high of $12.36 and a one-year low of $1.94. Currently, Cresco Labs has an average volume of 867.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRLBF in relation to earlier this year.

Cresco Labs Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the production and sale of cannabis. The company distribute its products to dispensaries nationwide, including several dispensaries owned and operated by its team. Its product includes Reserve, Remedi, Mindy’s. All the revenues of the company were generated in the United States. It has ownership interests in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, California, Maryland, and Arizona.