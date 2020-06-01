Cresco Labs (CRLBF) Receives a Buy from Cantor Fitzgerald

In a report issued on May 29, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Cresco Labs (CRLBF), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.92.

Zuanic has an average return of 6.9% when recommending Cresco Labs.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1273 out of 6651 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cresco Labs with a $9.81 average price target, representing a 102.3% upside. In a report issued on May 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.51 and a one-year low of $1.94. Currently, Cresco Labs has an average volume of 724.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cresco Labs Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the production and sale of cannabis. The company distribute its products to dispensaries nationwide, including several dispensaries owned and operated by its team. Its product includes Reserve, Remedi, Mindy’s. All the revenues of the company were generated in the United States. It has ownership interests in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, California, Maryland, and Arizona.