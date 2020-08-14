Cresco Labs (CRLBF) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Matt McGinley from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Cresco Labs (CRLBF). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.17.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 54.9% and a 84.0% success rate. McGinley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Cresco Labs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.61.

The company has a one-year high of $9.64 and a one-year low of $1.94. Currently, Cresco Labs has an average volume of 562.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRLBF in relation to earlier this year.

Cresco Labs Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the production and sale of cannabis. The company distribute its products to dispensaries nationwide, including several dispensaries owned and operated by its team. Its product includes Reserve, Remedi, Mindy’s. All the revenues of the company were generated in the United States. It has ownership interests in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, California, Maryland, and Arizona.

