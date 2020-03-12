Crescent Point Energy (CPG) was Downgraded to a Sell Rating at Raymond James

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James downgraded Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Sell, with a price target of C$1.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.92, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.7% and a 38.3% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Canadian Natural, and Pembina Pipeline.

Crescent Point Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.74.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Crescent Point Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $706 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.81 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Shaunavon, Flat Lake, Duvernay, and Uinta Basin. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.