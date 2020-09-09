Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crescent Point Energy (CPG), with a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 44.7% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Paramount Resources.

Crescent Point Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.11, implying a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Crescent Point Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $487 million and GAAP net loss of $2.32 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $813 million and had a net profit of $199 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It focuses on the following locations: Viewfield Bakken, Shaunavon, Flat Lake, Duvernay, and Uinta Basin. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.