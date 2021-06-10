Crescent Acquisition (CRSA) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Crescent Acquisition (CRSA) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 58.9% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crescent Acquisition is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a one-year high of $13.11 and a one-year low of $9.44. Currently, Crescent Acquisition has an average volume of 401.3K.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. is a shell company, which is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 17, 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.