Cree (CREE) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Cree (CREE), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 42.7% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, II-VI, and Tesla.

Cree has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cree’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $37.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CREE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cree, Inc. is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.