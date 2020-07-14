Credit Suisse’s Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report released today, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy (BTE), with a price target of C$0.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.7% and a 36.0% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Paramount Resources, and Marathon Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Baytex Energy with a $0.47 average price target, representing a -4.1% downside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.85 price target.

Based on Baytex Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $337 million and GAAP net loss of $2.5 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $453 million and had a net profit of $11.34 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BTE in relation to earlier this year.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.