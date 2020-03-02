Credit Suisse Upgrades Nisource (NI) to Buy

Nisource (NI) received a Buy rating and a $31.00 price target from Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. on February 28. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.02.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 61.2% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

Nisource has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.17, a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.67 and a one-year low of $25.94. Currently, Nisource has an average volume of 3.45M.

NiSource, Inc. is an holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Electric Operations, and Corporate and Other.

