Credit Suisse Thinks Warrior Met Coal’s Stock is Going to Recover

Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth maintained a Buy rating on Warrior Met Coal (HCC) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.36, close to its 52-week low of $9.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodworth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 54.0% success rate. Woodworth covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, Turquoise Hill Resources, and First Quantum Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Warrior Met Coal with a $23.83 average price target, implying an 86.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Warrior Met Coal’s market cap is currently $666.6M and has a P/E ratio of 2.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.78.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

