Credit Suisse Thinks uniQure’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on uniQure (QURE), with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.33, close to its 52-week low of $36.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 56.1% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for uniQure with a $69.89 average price target, which is a 69.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $76.69 and a one-year low of $36.20. Currently, uniQure has an average volume of 583.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.