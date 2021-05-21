Credit Suisse Thinks Patria Investments’ Stock is Going to Recover

Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained a Buy rating on Patria Investments (PAX) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.95, close to its 52-week low of $13.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.8% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, Affiliated Managers, and Interactive Brokers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Patria Investments is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Patria Investments Ltd is a private markets investment firm. It seeks to provide global and Latin American investors with attractive investment products that allows portfolio diversification and consistent returns.