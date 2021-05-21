Credit Suisse Thinks Patria Investments’ Stock is Going to Recover

Howard Kim- May 21, 2021, 8:25 AM EDT

Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained a Buy rating on Patria Investments (PAX) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.95, close to its 52-week low of $13.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.8% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, Affiliated Managers, and Interactive Brokers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Patria Investments is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Patria Investments Ltd is a private markets investment firm. It seeks to provide global and Latin American investors with attractive investment products that allows portfolio diversification and consistent returns.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts