Credit Suisse Thinks Mercer International’s Stock is Going to Recover

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske maintained a Buy rating on Mercer International (MERC) today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.09, close to its 52-week low of $6.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 48.2% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure, and TransAlta.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mercer International with a $9.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mercer International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $341 million and GAAP net loss of $8.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $426 million and had a net profit of $10.26 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mercer International, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility. The company was founded on July 1, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.