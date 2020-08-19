Credit Suisse Thinks IAC/InterActive’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Stephen Ju from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive (IAC), with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $126.95, close to its 52-week low of $100.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 72.7% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Headhunter Group, and Boingo Wireless.

IAC/InterActive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.69, a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IAC in relation to earlier this year.

IAC is an Internet media company with segments that include ANGI Homeservices (51% of total revenue), Vimeo (9%), Dotdash (7%), applications (14%), and emerging and other (19%). The firm spun off the narrow-moat dating app provider, Match Group, in second-quarter 2020.

