Credit Suisse Thinks Entasis Therapeutics Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Buy rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.84, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 60.8% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.25, which is a 121.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.94 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings was founded in March 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.