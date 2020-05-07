Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Nutrien (NTR)

In a report released today, Chris Parkinson from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Nutrien (NTR), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 56.3% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nutrien with a $46.86 average price target.

Nutrien’s market cap is currently $20.16B and has a P/E ratio of 20.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.59.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which produces and distributes potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed manufacturers. The company was founded on June 2, 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

