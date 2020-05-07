Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Marathon Oil (MRO)

In a report released today, William Featherston from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Marathon Oil (MRO), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Featherston has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.9% and a 45.9% success rate. Featherston covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy, and Whiting Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Oil is a Hold with an average price target of $6.04, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.03 and a one-year low of $3.02. Currently, Marathon Oil has an average volume of 42.87M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.