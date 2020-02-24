Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth maintained a Hold rating on Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) on February 20 and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodworth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 56.7% success rate. Woodworth covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and United States Steel.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum’s market cap is currently $1.66B and has a P/E ratio of 27.53. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.27.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. The company was founded by Henry J. Kaiser in 1946 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA.