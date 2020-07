Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Dow (DOW)

Credit Suisse analyst Chris Parkinson maintained a Hold rating on Dow (DOW) on July 20 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 62.2% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Dow has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $42.64, a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.25 and a one-year low of $21.95. Currently, Dow has an average volume of 5.3M.

Dow, Inc. materials science company, combining science and technology to develop innovative solutions. It operates through three business segments: Performance Materials & Coatings, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Packaging & Specialty Plastics. The Performance Materials & Coatings segment includes industry-franchises that deliver a wide array of solutions into consumer and infrastructure end-markets. The segment consists of two global businesses: Coatings & Performance Monomers and Consumer Solutions. These businesses primarily utilize Dow’s acrylics, cellulosics- and silicone-based technology platforms to serve the needs of the architectural and industrial coatings, home care and personal care end-markets. The Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment consists of two customer-centric global businesses Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes & CAV that develop important intermediate chemicals that are essential to manufacturing processes, as well as downstream, customized materials and formulations that use advanced development technologies. The Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment consists of two global businesses: Hydrocarbons & Energy and Packaging and Specialty Plastics. The company was founded on August 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Midland, MI.