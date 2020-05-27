Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Delek Logistics (DKL)

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro M. Dounis maintained a Hold rating on Delek Logistics (DKL) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Noble Midstream Partners.

Delek Logistics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.50, implying a -33.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $33.69 and a one-year low of $5.51. Currently, Delek Logistics has an average volume of 302.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DKL in relation to earlier this year.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling. The Pipelines & Transportation segment consists of crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. The Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling segment provides marketing services for refined products output of the Tyler refinery, other than jet fuel and petroleum coke. Delek Logistics Partners was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.