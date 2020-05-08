Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Corteva (CTVA)

Credit Suisse analyst Chris Parkinson maintained a Hold rating on Corteva (CTVA) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.0% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corteva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.29.

Based on Corteva’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.98 billion and GAAP net loss of $21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.82 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $531 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTVA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Corteva, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural products. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease, and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. Its services include pasture and land management, and pest management. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.