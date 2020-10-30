Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Brown & Brown (BRO)

In a report released today, Michael Zaremski from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Brown & Brown (BRO), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaremski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 70.2% success rate. Zaremski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, American Financial Group, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brown & Brown is a Hold with an average price target of $46.83, a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.69 and a one-year low of $30.70. Currently, Brown & Brown has an average volume of 871.4K.

Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail; National Programs; Wholesale Brokerage; and Services. The Retail Segment receives fees in lieu of commissions. The National Programs segment acts as a managing general agent and provides professional liability and related package products for certain professionals, a range of insurance products for individuals, flood coverage, and targeted products and services designated for specific industries, trade groups, governmental entities and market niches. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance, primarily through independent agents and brokers, as well as company’s retail agents. The Services segment provides insurance-related services, including third-party claims administration and comprehensive medical utilization management services in both the workers’ compensation and all-lines liability arenas, as well as medicare Set-aside services, social security disability and medicare benefits advocacy services and claims adjusting services. The company was founded by J. Adrian Brown and Charles Covington Owen in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.