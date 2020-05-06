Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Hold Rating for B&G Foods (BGS)

In a report released today, Robert Moskow from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on B&G Foods (BGS), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.6% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, McCormick & Company, and Sanderson Farms.

B&G Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.00, a -13.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.85 and a one-year low of $10.40. Currently, B&G Foods has an average volume of 1.96M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BGS in relation to earlier this year.

B&G Foods, Inc.is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.