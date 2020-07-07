Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Hold Rating for AnaptysBio (ANAB)

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Hold rating on AnaptysBio (ANAB) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 57.0% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

AnaptysBio has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

The company has a one-year high of $56.72 and a one-year low of $10.00. Currently, AnaptysBio has an average volume of 386.9K.

AnaptysBio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. Its pipeline includes ANB020, ANB019, and checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies. The company was founded by Andrew B. Cubitt, William J. Boyle and Nicholas B. Lydon in November 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.